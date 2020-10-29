Up to 400 cr of Piramal Indiareit V Fund's assets stuck in talks, tribunals

“Of the remaining four investments, one has already realized a partial exit. For the remaining three residual assets as well as the balance returns from the partially exited asset, we are pursuing both a commercial resolution as well as the full extent of legal remedies available to us. This is fairly typical in these fund structures and in-line with the security package negotiated at the time of investment," it added. The fund manager went on to repose faith in India’s IBC recovery process. “In fact, for stressed assets, the bankruptcy route provides for a time bound, formal process to extract optimal value from such residual investments. Whilst we continue to concurrently pursue a commercial resolution, a parallel track within the IBC/NCLT process provides for a degree of certainty, even if time-consuming," the Piramal statement said.