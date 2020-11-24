upGrad acquires The Gate Academy, forays into test preparation market in India

Edtech startups have gone on an acquisition spree in 2020, boosted by remote learning. Between January-August so far, there have been 13 buyouts worth a billion dollars, compared to 9 buyouts totalling $520 mn in 2019, according to data sourced from Traxn. Mergers and acquisitions (M&As) are expected to continue in edtech as well as e-health startups, given the interest from investors as well as larger firms buying out smaller counterparts. Byju's, Vedantu and Unacademy have been steadily buying out niche startups to diversify portfolios.The largest acquisition to date in the ed tech space has been BYJU's acquiring code training app WhiteHat Jr for $300 million. Similarly, Unacademy bought PrepLadder, a postgraduate medical entrance exam preparation platform for $50 million in July as it looks to strengthen its presence in medical entrance examination categories. This was Bengaluru-based Unacademy’s third acquisition. In March, it acquired Kreatryx, an online preparation platform for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering and the Engineering Services Exam, as part of its organic growth strategy.