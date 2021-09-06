upGrad enters new vertical of professional mentorship

NEW DELHI : Online education platform upGrad on Monday said it has launched a new segment called ‘upGrad Mentorship’ to offer a range of personalized career solutions to enable users to bridge the gap between them and their desired professional opportunities.

“In today’s highly competitive market, working professionals need to stay a step ahead. They face a wide range of problems such as limited or no professional growth, unable to find suitable roles, making a career transition, cracking interviews, which skills to acquire, among others," the online education firm said as the reason behind launching the new vertical.

upGrad Mentorship will offers solutions ranging from resume review to linkedIn profile review, career guidance, domain interview preparation, HR Interview preparation, and Job Search Strategy, etc. This will be offered with partnership from industry experts, the education firm said.

“The market is constantly evolving and is creating skill pressure on the current workforce and also on freshers who are looking to join the work ecosystem. This is a point where appropriate career guidance and technical know-how can make or break their chance of receiving best of career opportunities. Drawing insights from market research, we have come up with upGrad Mentorship—a one-stop solution to guide learners through a personalized job strategy and engage them meaningfully in conversations and activities which, in turn, can prepare them for job interviews," said Mayank Kumar, co-founder and managing director of upGrad.

Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad last month joined India's coveted league of unicorns—startups valued at $1 billion or more. This year so far, upGrad has made two acquisitions—upskilling platform KnowledgeHut to mark its foray in short-duration professional courses segment; and video-learning solutions provider, Impartus to provide digital learning tools to education institutions and colleges.

