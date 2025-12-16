upGrad begins IPO preparations for a $350–400 million 2027 listing
The Temasek-backed company is pursuing acquisitions, including parts of Byju’s and a possible Unacademy deal, as it resets its business ahead of a public listing.
MUMBAI: Temasek-backed upGrad has begun early preparations for an initial public offering (IPO) that could raise $350–400 million, according to two people close to the development. The IPO push comes even as the company explores inorganic expansion through potential acquisitions and mergers.