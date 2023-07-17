UPI to enter North America, other Middle-Eastern countries soon: NIPL CEO

UPI to enter North America, other Middle-Eastern countries soon: NIPL CEO3 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:48 PM IST
Ritesh Shukla, CEO of NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of National Payments Council of India (NPCI), Monday said after a successful launch in Singapore and France, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is likely to enter the North America market and other Middle-eastern countries in the coming months. However, he did not give any definite timeline for the launch.
