UPI to enter North America, other Middle-Eastern countries soon: NIPL CEO

Ritesh Shukla, CEO of NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of National Payments Council of India (NPCI), Monday said after a successful launch in Singapore and France, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is likely to enter the North America market and other Middle-eastern countries in the coming months. However, he did not give any definite timeline for the launch.

“In terms of more interoperability partnerships like what we did in France and Singapore, we will focus on countries which are of importance to Indians when they travel abroad or where we have significantly large Indian diaspora residing like the Middle East and North America and these are the target market for us in the coming days" reported Moneycontrol quoting NIPL CEO as saying in an interaction.

The global partnerships for UPI adoption have come through the NIPL, incorporated in April 2020, devoted to the deployment of RuPay and UPI outside of India.

Shukla said NIPL has different strategic partnerships in different countries. In some countries, NIPL is a focusing on infrastructure building and in some others, it is focusing on interoperability build.

Shukla said the NIPL is helping various countries create an infrastructure similar to UPI by making their own sovereign payment platform. At the same time the NIPL is also working on interoperability. The NPCL subsidiary is connecting the ecosystem in India to other ecosystems in various countries to help Indians traveling abroad," he added.

The UPI's global aspirations took a big leap forward after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 14, during his visit to Paris, said Indian tourists will be able to make rupee payments using UPI from atop the Eiffel Tower.

Similarly, on February 21, India launched the linkage of cross-border connectivity with PayNow of Singapore.

The UPI facility is seeing international extension to inbound foreign travelers from G20 countries for making merchant payments and non-resident Indians (NRIs) in selected international countries.

Earlier in February, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with 13 countries including Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, South Korea, and Japan that want to adopt the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for digital payments.

Nepal became the first foreign country to deploy UPI as a payment platform. With the collaboration between Nepal's Manam Infotech and Gateway Payments Service, person-to-person (P2P), person-to-merchant (P2M), and cross-border payments have been made operational.

“UPI going global means that we are adding another dimension…We are creating acceptance for various UPI-powered apps in other markets…Singapore launch received a lot of excitement and we are approaching and getting approached by newer markets to develop something similar," Moneycontrol reported quoting Shukla as saying.

While the UPI platform going global will accelerate cross-border transactions in a faster and easier way, experts also say that the adoption of UPI globally will further accelerate the growth of transaction volumes.

“UPI is a platform that is enabling Indian consumers with various bank accounts being able to pay for their merchant and personal payments. The utilisation or destination was confined to India and now it is changing as UPI is going global," Shukla added.