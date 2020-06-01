UPI transactions see recovery in May as lockdown norms ease

“We have come across some news reports which suggest data breach at BHIM App. We would like to clarify that there has been no data compromise at BHIM App and request everyone to not fall prey to such speculations. NPCI follows high level of security and an integrated approach to protect its infrastructure and continue to provide a robust payments ecosystem," said NPCI in a statement, which operates digital payments infrastructure including UPI, IMPS and FASTag in the country.