Mumbai: UPL Ltd on Friday announced that it has set-up plants at eight hospitals in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, UP, and New Delhi to generate oxygen.

UPL has stepped up it’s innovation and converted four of its nitrogen production plants in Gujarat, to produce and deliver oxygen to four hospitals in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. These converted plants are operational at Government Ayurvedic College in Chauka Ghat, Varanasi, Haria L G Rotary Hospital in Vapi, Jayaben Hospital in Ankleshwar and Government Hospital in Jambusar, Bharuch.

In addition to this, UPL has also installed a direct oxygen plant at Max Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi and is in the process of providing additional three oxygen plants at Indore, Gwalior and Varanasi. All these eight oxygen plants together will be catering to about 1,000 beds. The company has also supplied ventilators, oxygen concentrators, covid medicine kits under the supervision of the local Chief Medical Officer in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

“UPL, is committed to value of being ‘Always Human’ and had showcased exemplary agility and innovation in these tough times by developing unique solution of converting nitrogen to oxygen, and will continue to support the community through our bit in this battle against the pandemic." said Jai Shroff, CEO of UPL Ltd.

UPL Ltd is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products & solutions, with annual revenue exceeding $5 billion.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.