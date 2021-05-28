In addition to this, UPL has also installed a direct oxygen plant at Max Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi and is in the process of providing additional three oxygen plants at Indore, Gwalior and Varanasi. All these eight oxygen plants together will be catering to about 1,000 beds. The company has also supplied ventilators, oxygen concentrators, covid medicine kits under the supervision of the local Chief Medical Officer in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.