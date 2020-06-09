UPL looking to raise $500 million though dollar bond issuance

On Monday, Fitch Ratings said it has assigned a ‘BBB-’ rating to UPL Corp.’s proposed US dollar senior unsecured notes, proceeds of which were intended to be used to repay debt. Fitch said it has affirmed Mauritius-based UPL Corp. Ltd’s (UPL Corp.) long-term issuer default rating (IDR) at ‘BBB-’, with a negative outlook, besides affirming UPL Corp.’s senior unsecured rating and the ratings on the company’s $500 million 3.25% senior unsecured notes due in 2021 and $300 million 4.5% senior unsecured notes due in 2028, at ‘BBB-’.