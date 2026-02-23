UPL’s restructuring may have been pitched as value unlocking, but the market response was sceptical. When trading opened on Monday, the stock fell as much as 12%, as brokerages flagged that the debt overhang remains largely unresolved.
UPL restructures, but debt clouds the reset
SummaryUPL announced restructuring to form a unified crop protection entity. The reorganisation is structurally straightforward but strategically significant. But brokerages flagged that the debt overhang remains largely unresolved.
