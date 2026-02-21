UPL to list a second company housing its crop protection business

Under the three-step process, UPL Ltd will first merge its India crop protection subsidiary, UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions, with its parent. This will be followed by the domestic crop protection business being demerged and transferred into a new entity, UPL Global Sustainable Agri Solutions Ltd. Finally, UPL Ltd will merge its foreign crop protection business, housed under UPL Corp., into this new entity, UPL Global Sustainable Agri Solutions.