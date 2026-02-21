UPL Ltd plans to spin off and list its crop protection business as an independent entity, as part of a strategy to create the world's second-largest agrochemical firm. The Mumbai-headquartered company announced on Friday a three-step restructuring plan to consolidate its domestic and international pesticide units into a single global entity.
UPL to list a second company housing its crop protection business
SummaryA merger and demerger process will combine UPL Ltd’s Indian and international pesticide arms to achieve operational agility and improved debt management.
UPL Ltd plans to spin off and list its crop protection business as an independent entity, as part of a strategy to create the world's second-largest agrochemical firm. The Mumbai-headquartered company announced on Friday a three-step restructuring plan to consolidate its domestic and international pesticide units into a single global entity.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More