UPS prepares for slowdown in global delivery volumes3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 09:15 PM IST
- Company expects annual revenue to fall after drop in fourth-quarter sales
United Parcel Service Inc. is girding its business against a slowdown in global delivery volumes as it advised that annual revenue could decline for the first time in years.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×