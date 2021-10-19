UpScalio invests in ergonomic furniture brand Green Soul

Ravi Khushwani, Founder, Green Soul, said, "It was only in this pandemic that we have realized the value of health in our way of life. Green Soul has worked hard to provide customers with furniture that is ergonomically designed, and our mission is to bring the latest innovations to every household in India . It’s time to pass on this baton of exponential growth to a word-class team with a portfolio of high-quality e-commerce experts. I am thoroughly impressed with UpScalio’s growth strategy & their operational depth and I am looking forward to the new heights that Green Soul will achieve with them."