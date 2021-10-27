MUMBAI : UpScalio, a roll-up e-commerce company that invests in and grows online-first brands, has picked up stakes in Trase and Polestar.

Established in 2016 by Jitin Goel and Dhruv Gupta, Trase is a brand in the comfort category in women’s footwear. It is highly rated and reviewed on Flipkart and Amazon, with consistent growth across shoes and slippers categories.

Polestar, on the other hand, has a strong presence in travel and trekking bags space. It was founded in 2015 by Pranay Sehgal, who has more than 10 years of experience in manufacturing sports bags.

For both brands, UpScalio is looking at driving 5X growth over the next 2-3 years. To achieve its goals, UpScalio will focus on marketing, supply chain initiatives and expanding the product portfolio. The roll-up e-commerce company aims to scale both brands to ₹100 crore annual revenue in the next 2-3 years

Gautam Kshatriya, co-founder and chief executive officer, UpScalio, said, “A ‘Make in India’ brand, Polestar is already creating waves and has infinite potential with its high-quality backpacks and rucksacks. Similarly, Trase is growing at a healthy clip with a strong foothold in the comfort footwear segment. We are delighted to add these two brands to our portfolio and look forward to unlocking further evolution and excellence for both brands."

UpScalio has also recently entered into the fast-growing furniture segment by investing in ‘Green Soul’, an ergonomic furniture brand.

