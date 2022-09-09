UpScalio to bet on 12-15 startups every year

Gurugram-based UpScalio seeks to acquire 12-15 startups for deal sizes of ₹20-50 crore each annually. “We look to close revenue at ₹350 crore by end-FY23. In terms of profitability, we are looking to break even by the fourth quarter. In view of the festival season and end-of-year sales, we will focus on driving growth for our existing brands," he said.