Upside AI on Tuesday said it has partnered with smallcase to offer research services to a large set of investors across India. Upside AI uses machine learning to make better investing decisions over the long term.

Currently, Upside AI serves high net worth individuals and family offices with minimum ticket sizes over ₹50 lakh, while the products under this association are tailored to meet the evolving needs of retail investors with a much lower threshold of ₹1-5 lakh.

The company said that since most managers on the smallcase platform are human-driven, it expects to stand out given its proprietary technology and consistent track record. “Upside AI will work jointly with Smallcase to popularize systemized investing and to attract even more investors into the fold," it said in its official statement.

The Mumbai-based company will offer three products, each with a different risk-return profile on the smallcase platform – Emerging Bluechip consisting of a portfolio of 10-20 high quality mid-caps, Shockproof, which will use macro signals to invest across asset classes (equity, debt, and gold) to stable long-term returns with extremely low risk and Titans, a portfolio of 8-12 large-caps that adapts to prevailing market conditions.

Atanuu Agarrwal, co-founder, Upside AI, said, “Our association with smallcase is in line with our long term vision to be India’s largest end-to-end tech-led asset management company. I believe systemized investing will dominate Indian markets in the next decade and Upside AI will be a key player in that space. Smallcase is a great platform allows us to accelerate that journey and empower retail investors – there is no reason why access to the best investment tech should be restricted to just the ultra-wealthy."

