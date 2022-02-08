Upside AI partners with smallcase to offer tech-based investment products

Atanuu Agarrwal, co-founder, Upside AI, said, “Our association with smallcase is in line with our long term vision to be India’s largest end-to-end tech-led asset management company. I believe systemized investing will dominate Indian markets in the next decade and Upside AI will be a key player in that space. Smallcase is a great platform allows us to accelerate that journey and empower retail investors – there is no reason why access to the best investment tech should be restricted to just the ultra-wealthy."