Upskilling, jobs face challenges
The Union budget’s focus on job creation as well as skill development will need more incentives to attract the private sector, said recruitment experts
The Union budget’s focus on job creation as well as skill development will need more incentives to attract the private sector, said recruitment experts. The need to train faculty, encourage the youth to pick up Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics skills, and bring India Inc. on board to hire them will take a longer time as companies have different requirements at the moment.
