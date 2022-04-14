Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Upstox introduces Good-Till-Triggered feature on its platform

Upstox introduces Good-Till-Triggered feature on its platform

Photo: iStock
1 min read . 14 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • The new feature will allow users to place orders with stop-loss and target price, across all trading segments

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Investment platform Upstox has added the Good-Till-Triggered (GTT) feature on its platform. The new feature will allow users to place orders with stop-loss and target price, across all trading segments, viz. Intraday, Equity Delivery, F&O, Currency Derivatives & Commodities.

Investment platform Upstox has added the Good-Till-Triggered (GTT) feature on its platform. The new feature will allow users to place orders with stop-loss and target price, across all trading segments, viz. Intraday, Equity Delivery, F&O, Currency Derivatives & Commodities.

The order will remain active for one day in the case of intraday orders, 365 days for delivery orders, and as per contract expiry in the case of futures and options. It will allow traders and investors to decide at what price they want to enter or exit the market without placing an order every day, the company said in a release. The GTT feature is currently available on Android and will be rolled out on iOS soon.

The order will remain active for one day in the case of intraday orders, 365 days for delivery orders, and as per contract expiry in the case of futures and options. It will allow traders and investors to decide at what price they want to enter or exit the market without placing an order every day, the company said in a release. The GTT feature is currently available on Android and will be rolled out on iOS soon.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Talking about the launch, Shrini Viswanath, Co-Founder, Upstox, said, “This feature comes as a part of our ongoing efforts to make investing equitable and seamless for our users. With the GTT feature, we hope to provide traders with more convenience, while also encouraging them to maintain a disciplined trading mindset and be aware of their risk appetite. More importantly, traders will no longer have to worry about constantly verifying the status of a single order."

“Through the many value adds that come with this feature, we hope to promote equity participation in the country while also providing a varied set of services to our users," he added.

 