Investment platform Upstox on Monday announced its partnership with options trading startup Sensibull to give users access to the latter’s tech-enabled options strategy features.

Upstox said its users will be able to build their own options trading strategies and predict market directions with the help of Pro tools available on the platform.

“To gain access to the ‘Easy Options’, customers need to predict the market's direction, after which they will receive trading strategies based on their prediction," the fintech company said in its statement.

Such strategies come with limited downside and hence, losses in trades done through them are capped, Upstox claimed.

Another feature called ‘Strategy Builder’ allows users to create options strategies, analyse payoffs and calculate maximum profits and losses.

“Options trading is a complex segment to navigate, especially for novice investors. And therefore, by partnering with Sensibull, we would equip our customers with advanced and easy-to-use options trading solutions. As a brand, we want to empower users to make better trading decisions," said Shrini Viswanath, co-founder, Upstox.

Sensibull is a Bengaluru-based options trading platform. Among its many offerings, Sensibull allows its users to trade virtually, which means that beginners can practice options trading without risking real money to get a hang of how it works.

The company also offers a marketplace of SEBI registered advisors whose verified performance can be tracked and followed by users. Customers can get real-time entry and exit alerts of trades by the advisors on Whatsapp and Sensibull’s mobile app.

“Sensibull’s vision is to make the lakhs of retail investors in India profitable. Upstox has one of the largest F&O user bases in India, and access to this takes us a lot closer to our vision," said Balajee Ramachandran, co-founder, Sensibull.

