Uptick in hiring fuels confidence towards career progression: LinkedIn

The Confidence Index also claims that decision makers are more confident about job security than junior workers. Only 1 in 4 senior professionals said they would increase their time spent on searching for jobs in comparison to almost half (45%) of the junior workforce. Also, only 16% of Director level professionals (decision makers) would increase the number of jobs they apply to, when compared to 48% of the junior workforce, further reinforcing the confidence of senior executives towards job security.