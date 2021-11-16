Upwards forays into buy now, pay later segment

The opportunity lies in medium and high ticket purchases where current offerings are inadequate due to a maximum tenure of 3-6 months, said Abhishek Soni, CEO and co-founder, said. “So, going forward, Upwards’ core focus will be on higher ticket size purchases up to ₹3 lakh and tenures up to 24 months for use cases like travel, home renovation, family functions, etc. For this BNPL offering, we have strong enterprise partnerships in place. And we plan to scale this to a ₹500 crore loan book in the next 12-18 months."