Urban Co forays into consumer appliances
The home services platform launched a range of water purifiers under the Native brand, which will compete with the likes of Hindustan Unilever (Pureit) and Kent RO Systems
Home services platform Urban Company made its foray into branded home appliances on Wednesday with the launch of a range of water purifiers under the Native brand. It will be competing with the likes of Hindustan Unilever (Pureit) and Kent RO Systems.
