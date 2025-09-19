Urban Company CEO bets on ‘instant’ home services after strong IPO round. Here's why

Indian home services firm, Urban Company Ltd, plans to double down on its services, which are offered to customers within an hour, as the brand aims to attract more clients who are used to instant deliveries, reported the news agency Reuters, citing the top executive.

Through this expansion move, Urban Company aims to capture the market segment of users who are used to instant delivery and quick commerce applications, ordering everything from groceries to gadgets in minutes.

Urban Company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abhiraj Singh Bhal, told the news agency that the company plans to focus on the ‘instant services’ category, aiming to improve its core business and strengthen client engagement.

“Given the frequency and relevance to the average Indian middle-class household, instant services are a category that will become very important. It could create a strong strategic moat (sustainable competitive advantage) around our core business and a strong engagement driver,” Abhiraj Singh Bhal told the news agency.

Urban Company Investment Plans Without specifying details on the investment, Urban Company CEO said that the firm plans to make ‘meaningful’ investments over the next two to three years to build a dense network of service professionals in its market.

This move is planned to help the company offer instant services like other quick commerce operators in India in a different market. According to the news report, the company recently launched its “Insta Help” service, which enables users to book domestic workers within 15 minutes.

“I think it's going to take some labour along with some capital to really build the business before it breaks even,” Abhiraj Singh Bhal told the news agency.

With the company having 7.02 million annual transacting customers as of 30 June 2025, the company eyes a huge potential from the Indian market to expand its operations.

However, the agency report also highlighted that the company faces competition from other on-demand home services operators like General Catalyst-backed Pronto and Lightspeed-backed Snabbit, which offer services like dishwashing, laundry and cleaning in 10 minutes.

Urban Company IPO On Wednesday, 17 September 2025, Urban Company shares were listed on the Indian stock market. The initial public offering (IPO) made a stellar debut, with shares jumping over 10% on the listing day.

Mint reported earlier that Urban Company's shares were listed on the NSE at ₹162.25 apiece, marking a 64.77% premium on the upper price band of the public issue at ₹103 per share.

Later during the trading session, the stock hit an intraday high of ₹179, surging almost 74% from its IPO price and over 10% from its listing price on the stock market.

As of 2:31 p.m. (IST), the shares of Urban Company were trading nearly 7% higher at ₹181.90 during Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹170.10 at the previous market close.