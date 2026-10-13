Urban Company considers fundraise as instant-services battle heats up

New Delhi: Home services marketplace Urban Company Ltd, which listed on stock exchanges in September 2025, is considering raising funds at a 16 October board meeting as competition in the sector intensifies, the Gurugram-based firm said in a stock exchange disclosure on 13 October.
The company said its board will consider issuing equity shares or convertible securities, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. The capital raise may take place through a qualified institutions placement (QIP), preferential allotment, private placement, or a combination of these methods.