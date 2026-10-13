Urban Company considers fundraise as instant-services battle heats up

“We are investing aggressively in InstaHelp to cement our leadership in a category that we believe is of strategic importance to Urban Company,” Abhiraj Singh Bhal, the company’s co-founder and chief executive, said during the Q1 FY27 earnings call. Bhal said investing early in the category could help the company build a strong volume moat around its core business and encourage users to open the app multiple times a month. In the long term, he said, this could benefit the overall platform.