Urban Company, the technology-enabled home services platform, announced its foray into the air conditioner market with the launch of Native Ultra and Ultra Air, expanding its Native portfolio of smart home products on Thursday.

In a BSE filing, the company announced its entry into the air conditioner market and wrote, "In furtherance of our earlier intimation dated November 19, 2026, vide which we informed that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved addition of residential air conditioners to product portfolio of Native segment of the Company, the details required pursuant to SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Master Circular No. HO/49/14/14(7)2025-CFD-POD2/I/3762/2026 dated January 30, 2026 enclosed in Annexure – I."

What does Urban Company's new AC range offer? The new range comes with a five-year unconditional warranty, including gas refills, which effectively covers repair costs for the first five years. Additionally, the company is offering a 10-year warranty on the compressor.

According to the filing, the Native air conditioners are "built for real Indian summers". The company claims that they offer the fastest cooling performance, bringing room temperatures down to 24 degrees Celsius in just 21 minutes, even during peak summer.

Select models also come with a built-in HEPA H13 standalone air purifier, which can capture fine dust, pollen and smoke.

The ACs feature a premium design and smart features, including an app that displays real-time gas-level and energy consumption data. Their remote controls can sense the temperature around the user and adjust cooling accordingly. The range also offers voice control.

The Native air conditioners have been priced from ₹55,499 onwards and are available for pre-booking exclusively through the company's app from Thursday. Urban Company will also offer assisted buying for customers. The complete product range will be announced at launch.

Why did Urban Company foray into the AC market? Urban Company's decision to enter the residential AC market is driven partly by its experience in servicing and repairing air conditioners. The company says it has handled more than 18 million AC service and repair jobs over the years, giving it insights into recurring problems faced by Indian households. These include gas leakage, with one in three ACs reportedly requiring a refill within five years, and a drop in cooling performance during peak summer temperatures. Urban Company believes these gaps present an opportunity to develop products better suited to Indian conditions.

Commenting on the company's vision behind entering the air conditioner category, co-founder and COO Varun Khaitan said, "We have serviced and repaired more ACs in Indian homes than anyone, and we see the same failures every summer: gas leaks, units that struggle in extreme heat, and owners left without support once the first year is over. Native AC is designed to solve these problems at the source, and the 5-year unconditional warranty, including gas refills, is how we stand behind it. Like our water purifiers, this launch reflects our philosophy of building products that are durable, thoughtfully designed, easy to use, and smart."

The company announced its plan to foray into the residential AC segment last month as part of its efforts to expand the range of smart home products sold under its Native brand. Before entering this segment, Urban Company sold water purifiers and smart locks under the Native brand. The company's plans to explore the AC market first came to light in October 2025, The Economic Times reported.

In a letter to shareholders, the company said, "It is a large market in which we already service millions of units a year, giving us a detailed, first-hand view of where today's products fall short, and we have been investing in R&D to address those gaps."