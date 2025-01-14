Urban Company hires banks for IPO, likely to file by March-end
Summary
- The home services company backed by Prosus, Tiger Global and Steadfast Capital has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to run the IPO.
Mumbai: Home services platform Urban Company plans to file draft papers for a ₹3,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) before the end of the March quarter, three people aware of the development said. The Prosus-backed company has already appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to manage the IPO, the people said.