Urban Company partners NSDC to train service professionals

“Skilling, reskilling and upskilling the country’s youth to enable them to become micro-entrepreneurs and earn sustainable livelihood is of paramount importance. And in this, our partnership with NSDC becomes all the more crucial. Our collaboration will help drive innovation and job creation, thereby new opportunities via skilling for unskilled workers," Abhiraj Bhal, CEO and co-founder at Urban Company said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}