Urban Company partners NSDC to train service professionals

Under the programme, freshers will undergo skills training imparted by Urban Company for the following categories - salon, spa & massage, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, appliance repair, and cleaning & pest control.
NEW DELHI: Home services platform Urban Company on Tuesday signed an agreement with the National Skill Development Corp. (NSDC) to provide training and digital certification to thousands of unskilled workers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Home services platform Urban Company on Tuesday signed an agreement with the National Skill Development Corp. (NSDC) to provide training and digital certification to thousands of unskilled workers.
Under the programme, freshers will undergo skills training imparted by Urban Company for the following categories - salon, spa & massage, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, appliance repair, and cleaning & pest control.
Under the programme, freshers will undergo skills training imparted by Urban Company for the following categories - salon, spa & massage, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, appliance repair, and cleaning & pest control.
All the partners who will join the platform under the Scheme for Market Led Fee Based Services program by NSDC will also be available on the Skill India portal (SIP).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“All the partners will be provided co-branded digital certificates upon completion of the training and clearing assessment," the company said.
The training programmes range from 7 days to 45 days, depending on the candidate’s skill level and profession chosen, it added.
The company had earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NSDC in 2019 which enabled all Urban Company service professionals to be Skill India certified.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“With the core purpose of providing opportunities to all through the ‘Skills for All’ vision, NSDC is partnering with Urban Company to train thousands of unskilled workers into blue-collar skilled microentrepreneurs," Ved Mani Tiwari, COO and officiating CEO at NSDC said.
The certificates will be QR coded and will be available on both NSDC’s Skill India portal and the Urban Company app.
“Skilling, reskilling and upskilling the country’s youth to enable them to become micro-entrepreneurs and earn sustainable livelihood is of paramount importance. And in this, our partnership with NSDC becomes all the more crucial. Our collaboration will help drive innovation and job creation, thereby new opportunities via skilling for unskilled workers," Abhiraj Bhal, CEO and co-founder at Urban Company said.