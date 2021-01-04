Urban Company's FY20 loss widens to 155cr, revenue doubles to 263 cr

Urban Company saw its total income almost doubling to ₹263.07 crore in financial year 2020 from ₹132.04 crore in financial year 2019, while its loss was at ₹155.17 crore in financial year 2020 as against a loss of ₹78.48 crore in the previous fiscal, according to Registrar of Companies filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.