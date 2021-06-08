On-demand home services provider Urban Company on Tuesday said it will onboard more than 100 engineers in FY2022, and announced the appointment of two senior executives as part of its efforts to accelerate growth.

The company, which has recently raised USD 255 million (about ₹1,857 crore) in funding at a valuation of USD 2.1 billion, has also opened its second head office in Bengaluru in March this year.

Urban Company has appointed Amit Das as vice president (design and research), while Rishabhdhwaj Singh has been named as vice president (engineering).

The new appointments will boost Urban Company's efforts to invest in and attract world-class leadership -- part of its ongoing focus to drive accelerated growth, a statement said.

Urban Company will onboard more than 100 engineers in FY2022, and plans to drive technological innovation in the home services industry through these new hires, it added.

"These hirings will drive our next growth phase, enable the build of deep tech and help us invest in data science and developing tech playbooks...

"They (Das and Singh) will play a pivotal role in strengthening Urban Company's design and engineering capabilities as we drive our mission of transforming home services worldwide," Urban Company co-founder Raghav Chandra said.

Das comes with more than 10 years' industry experience and will be responsible for product, research and design.

He has been associated with Urban Company in the past and was instrumental in framing the company's design foundations. He has worked with e-commerce organisations such as Cuddle.ai, Fab.com and Housing.com.

At Urban Company, he will set up a research wing and will leverage his expertise to craft great user experiences by enabling simple customer journeys, the statement said.

Singh also has over a decade's experience, and has worked with Ajio (B2B) and Flipkart.

He will be responsible for engineering solutions to ensure seamless quality control, training and onboarding of partners on the platform. He will lead the Supply vertical and will focus on expanding the company's warehousing capabilities and build a robust supply chain engine, it added.

Talking about the second head office in Bengaluru, Urban Company co-founder Varun Khaitan said the new head office will make it easier for the talent in the city to join the company and boost its efforts of building a top-class team.

"We have aggressive hiring plans this year and the location will be open for roles across teams. The last year has also helped the organization build a strong muscle of working in a distributed team.

"Encouraged by this, several current team members including folks in the senior leadership team have chosen to move cities and be based out of Bangalore," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

