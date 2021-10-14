Urban Company tweaks algorithms, lowers partner commissions after protests

“It is important to note that in a gig economy there is no employer and employee relation and finally it's the choice of the gig entrepreneur to take the job. There needs to be a balance, where we let economies of market demand and supply decide and be patient. It's a balancing act for tech-aggregators where they need to keep partners and customers happy. At the same time, we should also not kill the ‘golden goose’ which is today providing employment to hundreds of youth," said Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive vice president at TeamLease Services, a staffing company.