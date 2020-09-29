Urban demand is challenged owing to job losses, migration: Marico

After covid there is a clear imperative for a lot of nations to diversify supply chains and India has the opportunity. But it has to be executed well for it to capitalize on it otherwise other South-east Asian nations will capitalize on it. To me that creates significant amount of employment. Secondly, there’s need, maybe, for some short-term measures to drive consumption. Having said that, hopefully covid cases come down because when there is anxiety, the feel-good factor also gets impacted and people are usually careful in terms of spending. So a combination of all these three has to work. I think the worst is over, but the speed of recovery will be a factor if all three converge somewhere.