Urban India’s 3D digital twins are on their way to be born

“This is a high-definition engineering grade map where every inch of the city is brought within a GIS system," said Malik. To create a digital twin, one needs multiple layers of data. “So, we have to collect aerial data and obliques (sides of buildings), etc., to create a 360 degree, immersive experience of every part of the city. Street imagery implies that we also capture all the street furniture, the road information, stores, storefront data, etc.," explained Malik.

