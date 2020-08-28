Urban Ladder buyout plan to consolidate furniture e-tail

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) may buy a 75-90% stake in Urban Ladder, according to three people aware of the negotiations. The online furniture retailer was valued at around ₹1,200 crore in 2018, which dropped to around ₹750 crore in 2019. The startup has now agreed to a 66% cut in its valuation in the ongoing acquisition talks with RIL, which will value it at around $30-40 million, the people said on condition of anonymity.