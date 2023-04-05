Urbanic to delist from Myntra, Flipkart

Urbanic, the British casual wear brand, is leaving the Walmart-backed Flipkart Group to concentrate on its own direct-to-consumer model. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to exit marketplaces where it operates, and will see the launch of Urbanic's own website in India. The brand, which sells casual western wear clothing, had initially entered the market via its own app, but later partnered with Flipkart Group in 2021 to sell clothes through Myntra as well as Flipkart. India accounts for half of Urbanic's revenues.