US agrees to remove Xiaomi from blacklist after lawsuit

The agreement marks a rare victory for China’s technology giants caught in the crosshairs of the U.S. government, as the two nations clashed over issues ranging from trade to human rights and Hong Kong’s rule. Trump had signed an order in November barring American investment in Chinese firms owned or controlled by the military in a bid to pressure Beijing over what the U.S. has described as abusive business practices. The order against Xiaomi, alongside a handful of other Chinese firms, was issued in the waning days of his administration.