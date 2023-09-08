US automaker General Motors offers 10% wage hike, workers' union calls it ‘insulting’3 min read 08 Sep 2023, 07:22 AM IST
General Motors makes counterproposal to UAW, offers 10% wage hike and additional lump sum payments, but UAW president calls it 'insulting.'
Amid the ongoing tussle between the auto industry workers' union and General Motors on wage revision for past four years, GM's wage hike proposal drew flak from United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain who called the offer ‘insulting’.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message