Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  US bank Citigroup to remove 20,000 jobs over next couple of years

US bank Citigroup to remove 20,000 jobs over next couple of years

AFP

Citigroup announces plan to cut 20,000 jobs over next few years as part of reorganization to increase profits and return cash to shareholders.

US Bank Citigroup is expected to layoff 20,000 jobs in medium term

Citigroup plans to cut 20,000 jobs over the next couple of years, the US bank said Friday, as part of a corporate reorganization designed to boost profits and return cash to shareholders.

The downsizing was laid out in a presentation released in connection with the New York-based lender's fourth-quarter results. The move will put headcount at about 180,000 in the 2026 time period, down from 240,000 at the end of 2022 -- while also reflecting the expected spinoff of Citi's Mexico subsidiary, Banamex.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.