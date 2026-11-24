US President Donald Trump's administration has blacklisted Apex Enterprise Solutions, a Singaporean subsidiary of Chinese firm Alibaba Group, and six other entities associated with Megaspeed International, the company at the centre of a scandal that briefly cost Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang his job.

Advertisement

According to Bloomberg, in a filing on Monday, the Commerce Department formally added Apex Enterprise to its so-called Entity List, requiring the company to secure a government licence before accessing AI chips and other advanced technologies covered by US export controls. The action also included Megaspeed and other entities operating across Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

Here's a list of the entities that the Commerce Department blacklisted: In Malaysia, it blacklisted MSFusion Sdn. Bhd., PT Megaspeed International and Speedmatrix Sdn. Bhd. In Singapore, the companies blacklisted included Apex Enterprise Solutions (Singapore) Private Limited, Megaspeed International Pte. Ltd. and Swiftdata Pte. Ltd. It also blacklisted Megaspeed (Thailand) Co., Ltd. in Thailand.

The development comes at a time when Nvidia and its CEO Jensen Huang are facing scrutiny. Huang had previously resigned following a series of controversies, including an extramarital affair with a Chinese businesswoman, Alice Huang, who was a top executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International and was reportedly suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Advertisement

Why did the US government take action? The US blacklisted Megaspeed International and six related entities because Washington believes they pose a significant risk of diverting advanced computing technology, including AI chips, to unauthorised end users or for unauthorised uses. The action is linked to a US investigation into whether Megaspeed helped channel Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China, potentially bypassing American export controls.

The blacklisting follows a US investigation into Megaspeed that began in 2024, after authorities detected suspicious activity involving the possible diversion of sensitive semiconductor technology. Washington has been examining whether the Singapore-based company helped route Nvidia's advanced AI chips to unauthorised users in China, potentially bypassing US export controls.

In a joint statement on November 17, the Commerce and Justice departments said investigators had sought records from Nvidia in May 2025 concerning its direct and indirect sales to Megaspeed. Nvidia subsequently placed the company on its internal 'no-sell' list in June 2025. US and Singaporean officials also conducted an on-site inspection at Megaspeed and interviewed its then-CEO, Alice Huang, during the same month.

Advertisement

The blacklisting has also brought renewed attention to Alibaba's growing ambitions in artificial intelligence (AI). The company said last week that it expects AI-related revenue growth to regain momentum by 2028, following a temporary slowdown next year. The Chinese tech giant is banking on advances in its in-house chip technology to cushion the longer-term impact of US restrictions on Chinese companies' remote access to sophisticated semiconductors.

Also Read | Megaspeed says Alice Huang left in 2025 as company conducts internal probe over Nvidia fallout

Alibaba responds to Commerce Department's blacklisting In an emailed statement, an Alibaba spokesperson said, "Adding Apex Enterprise Solutions to the Entity List is erroneous because Apex has never diverted advanced computing chips subject to US export restrictions." The spokesperson added, "We will seek all legal avenues to protect our rights and reputation."

While Alibaba responded, Singapore's Megaspeed International is yet to comment on the decision by the Trump administration. However, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday (local time) that his country would continue its investigation into cloud-computing firm Megaspeed, which has been accused of diverting advanced Nvidia AI chips to China.

Advertisement

According to Reuters, Wong, who is in Australia for an official visit, said in Canberra, "If there are companies that are caught breaching our laws, we will certainly take very firm enforcement actions. So it's on that basis that we were investigating Megaspeed." He added, "These investigations into Megaspeed are ongoing on the American side; on the Singapore side, we are focusing on whether Megaspeed might have breached any Singapore laws."

Wong also clarified that Singapore had investigated Alice Huang but found no grounds for further prosecution. He said the chips under scrutiny did not enter Singapore but were routed through the country to other destinations. Singapore is seeking additional information from US authorities as it continues examining whether Megaspeed violated local laws.

Advertisement

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.