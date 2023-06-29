An MoU has been signed between the Gujarat government and Micron Technology, America's largest semiconductor memory IDM on Wednesday. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw were present at the event. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw termed it to be a “historic day for India."

"Today, Semiconductor chip manufacturing's MoU was signed in Gujarat. Semiconductor is a foundational industry. India's first chip manufacturing plant will be set up in Gujarat's Sanand by Micron Technologies," said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Later Vaishnaw tweeted, “Historic Day for India... Thanks to PM @narendramodi Ji's comprehensive semiconductor mission"

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

Micron Technology will invest USD 2.5 billion (INR 22,500 crore) to establish an ATMP (assembly, test, marking, and packaging) facility in Gujarat's Sanand GIDC-II, the Gujarat government announced on Wednesday.

The MoU is a watershed moment for India because the domestic semiconductor ecosystem will get a boost as other associated industries for raw materials and finished products related to this sector will be drawn to Gujarat, a release said.

Micron Technology will establish an Assembly and Test facility wherein it will focus on transforming wafers into ball grid array (BGA) integrated circuit packages, memory modules, and solid-state drives.

The establishment of this facility will prove to be a game-changer in India's semiconductor manufacturing sector. It will provide 20,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, i.e., 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect, it said.

A significant investment in India by Micron Technology was announced by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, during his meeting with the Prime Minister in the US recently. This investment aims to boost India's Semicon Program through the establishment of a semiconductor assembly, test, marking, and packaging (ATMP) facility in the country.

Micron Technology will invest USD 2.5 billion, i.e., more than INR 22,500 crore, to establish an ATMP facility in Gujarat's Sanand.