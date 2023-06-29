US chipmaker Micron, Gujarat govt ink deal for semiconductor plant, Ashwini Vaishnaw says, ‘historic day for India’2 min read 29 Jun 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Gujarat government and Micron Technology have signed an MoU to establish a semiconductor chip manufacturing plant in Gujarat's Sanand. Micron will invest $2.5 billion in the facility, which is expected to create 20,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.
An MoU has been signed between the Gujarat government and Micron Technology, America's largest semiconductor memory IDM on Wednesday. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw were present at the event. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw termed it to be a “historic day for India."
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×