US companies add fewer jobs than forecast, ADP data show

US companies add fewer jobs than forecast, ADP data show

The slowdown in hiring underscores the challenges of a full labor market recovery
1 min read . 06:01 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Businesses’ payrolls increased by 330,000 last month, the smallest gain since February, after a revised 680,000 gain in June, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday

U.S. companies added fewer jobs than expected in July, indicating persistent hiring obstacles despite broader improvement in the economy.

Businesses’ payrolls increased by 330,000 last month, the smallest gain since February, after a revised 680,000 gain in June, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 690,000 gain in the latest month.

The slowdown in hiring underscores the challenges of a full labor market recovery. Firms are trying to keep pace with an unleashing of pent-up demand, but it will take time to fill a now-record number of open positions.

