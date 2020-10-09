Home >Companies >News >US Congress slams Big Tech
Google has been at the centre of a firestorm in recent weeks.

1 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2020, 06:46 AM IST Ajai Sreevatsan

A new report based on an investigation into the business practices of large tech firms by the Congress’s house judiciary committee has found app store fees of the kind charged by Apple and Google potentially anti-competitive

Indian firms that have been up in arms over Google’s move to slap a 30% fee on Android app developers—dubbed the ‘play store tax’—have an unlikely ally now: the US Congress.

A new report based on a 16-month-long investigation into the business practices of large tech firms by the Congress’s house judiciary committee—similar to an Indian parliamentary committee—has found app store fees of the kind charged by Apple and Google potentially anti-competitive.

Since Apple and Google also develop and distribute apps that directly compete against third-party developers in their app stores, imposing a charge could allow the two tech giants to exert “gatekeeper power" to potentially “distort competition" which could harm consumers, the report says.

Apple sought to justify the charge on grounds that it has made investments to develop App Store. But the report indicated that the firm could be making windfall gains purely due to its monopoly position.

Citing market estimates, Congressional investigators projected Apple’s net revenue from the App Store (primarily from a fee of 15-30% on app developers) at $17.4 billion in FY20. The estimated cost of running App Store, meanwhile, is under $100 million.

Developers, who appeared before the US Congress, said this fee is increasingly being passed on to consumers.

In India, it is Google that has been at the centre of a firestorm in recent weeks.

Apar Gupta, a lawyer and executive director at the Internet Freedom Foundation, said based on the direction in which US tech regulation seems headed, India must also revisit its commitment to net neutrality. “Given that smartphone app stores are the entry point to so many online services, it should not be discriminatory," he said.

