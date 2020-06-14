Home >Companies >News >US Congress wants big tech CEOs to testify in antitrust probe
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook logo is placed between small toy people figures in front of a keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook logo is placed between small toy people figures in front of a keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)

US Congress wants big tech CEOs to testify in antitrust probe

1 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2020, 04:40 PM IST IANS

  • US House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary has sent letters to tech giants Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet
  • They are looking for confirmation from the CEOs to testify as part of the committee's tech competition investigation

New York: US House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary has sent letters to technology giants Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet, asking them to confirm by Sunday if their chief executives will testify as part of the committee's tech competition investigation, Axios reported.

Amid growing scrutiny over the power of tech platforms, the panel wants to hold the hearing with the top tech executives next month, said the report.

The letter raises the possibility that if the CEOs of Apple, Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon do not come forward for the hearing voluntarily, subpoenas may be issued to force them to do so.

In statement to Axios, committee chair David Cicilline said the documents that the investigators sought were "essential" to the probe and that requests like this were part of the "appropriate process" to obtain them.

The lawmakers want the tech giants to furnish documents that have been produced in relation to other competition probes and internal communications.

The letters that the committee sent also posed questions related to possible harms to competition in the market.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020 (REUTERS)

Facebook fires employee who protested inaction on Trump posts

2 min read . 13 Jun 2020
Apple Maps

iPhone users in India get new feature after Apple Maps update

1 min read . 02:01 PM IST
File Photo: A smart TV is defined by its operating system, the ability to connect to the internet and run internet-enabled services. Photo: iStock

Google working on new Amazon Fire TV stick rival: Report

1 min read . 12:03 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K Palaniswami. (Photo: ANI)

Battling covid-19 in Tamil Nadu with some extra alphabets thrown in

3 min read . 11 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout