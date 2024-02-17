US considering more than $10 billion in subsidies for Intel
The U.S. Department of Commerce and Intel have declined to comment on negotiations for over $10 billion in subsidies to the company. The package is likely to include loans and direct grants.
The United States government – Joe Biden administration is in talks to award more than $10 billion in subsidies to Intel Corp, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
