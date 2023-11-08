Byju's travails: US court backs lenders’ action

A court in Delaware has ruled that there was nothing wrong in a Byju’s lenders’ consortium appointing a director on a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that borrowed $1.2 billion (nearly ₹10,000 crore today) for the online tutoring company in the US, and removing Riju Raveendran, the brother of the edtech giant’s founder, from the SPV’s board.

The ruling is significant because the case filed by Glas Trust Co., the trustee representing 37 lenders, against the Indian company in Delaware was the first court case that sparked two related courtroom battles in New York and Miami.

“The plaintiffs in this action, Glas Trust Co. and Timothy Pohl, filed a complaint against defendants Riju Ravindran, Byju’s Alpha, Inc., and Tangible Play Inc. Plaintiffs seek a declaration that Glas validly removed Ravindran as Byju’s Alpha’s sole director and officer, and that it validly appointed Pohl as Byju’s Alpha’s director and officer, among other things. Following a half-day trial on a paper record, I conclude that Pohl is indeed Byju’s Alpha’s sole director and officer," Delaware chancery court judge Morgan Zurn pronounced in an order dated 2 November.

The transcript of the telephonic order, which was reviewed by Mint, was filed by Glas Trust on 6 November in a Miami court. The lenders are seeking information about the money that Byju’s Alpha transferred to an obscure hedge fund and want to know its current whereabouts.

For now, it is unclear if Byju’s, which has time until 2 December, will appeal the Delaware court ruling.

An email sent to Joseph Cicero, partner at Chipman Brown Cicero & Cole, the counsel for Raveendran and Byju’s, went unanswered. A spokesperson for Glas Trust declined to comment.

Glas Trust, which represents lenders who had extended a loan of $1.2 billion to the world’s most valuable education technology startup in November 2021, was peeved after Byju’s failed to get WhiteHat Jr, a company bought by Byju’s for $300 million, to stand as guarantor for the loan. This prompted the US-based lenders to name Pohl on the board of Byju’s Alpha, a wholly owned finance entity set up by Byju’s.

“WhiteHat’s failure to accede as a guarantor constituted an event of default, entitling Glas to send a default notice. It follows that Glas’s and Pohl’s actions were valid unless one of the defendants’ defence succeeds," judge Zurn ruled.

In March, Pohl, as part of rights granted to the lenders, removed Riju Raveendran from the board of Alpha.

On 5 June, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd, which runs the business under Byju’s, countersued this group of lenders in the New York Supreme Court, alleging that the default claims are “bogus". Byju’s also refused to make $40 million interest payments due to the lenders. The next date of hearing in the case is 13 November.

Three months later, Glas Trust fired a fresh salvo, filing a complaint in a Florida court alleging that Byju’s Alpha transferred $533 million to Camshaft Capital Fund, a Miami-based hedge fund, “to conceal the whereabouts" of the cash. The case continues.

Byju’s, the parent company, is not party to the Florida lawsuit and has dismissed the allegations of the lenders.

The legal troubles faced by Byju’s are among various challenges faced by the edtech giant that was once the country’s most valuable privately held firm, with a valuation of $22 billion.

Now, at least one of the investors—Prosus—has valued the company at $5 billion.

At the heart of the troubles at Byju’s is the company’s aggressive expansion in 2020 and 2021, when it snapped up 10 companies. Questions over corporate governance and poor execution have now forced the company to sell some of the company’s assets to repay loans.

Last week, Byju’s declared only partial earnings for the year ending 31 March 2022 as the company has yet to disclose consolidated financials of all the companies it bought during the pandemic. The earnings were disclosed after the company’s chief financial officer, Ajay Goel, quit last month. Earlier this year, the company saw the resignation of its auditor, Deloitte, and three board members.

