Byju's travails: US court backs lenders’ action
The Byju’s lenders’ consortium appointed a director on an SPV that borrowed $1.2 billion for the edtech giant in the US, and removed Riju Raveendran from the SPV’s board
A court in Delaware has ruled that there was nothing wrong in a Byju’s lenders’ consortium appointing a director on a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that borrowed $1.2 billion (nearly ₹10,000 crore today) for the online tutoring company in the US, and removing Riju Raveendran, the brother of the edtech giant’s founder, from the SPV’s board.