Cognizant faces legal setback: US court finds company discriminated towards non-Indian workers

A US jury has found Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp guilty of discriminatory conduct against non-Indian workers, ordering compensation for affected employees. The ruling follows a 2017 class-action lawsuit alleging the company favoured South Asians in hiring.

Livemint
Published8 Oct 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Cognizant posted a 22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the June quarter at $566 million.
Cognizant posted a 22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the June quarter at $566 million.

A US jury has found Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp guilty of discriminatory conduct toward non-Indian workers and has ordered the IT services provider to pay compensation to affected employees.

The judgement follows a 2017 job-bias class-action lawsuit that alleged the company favoured South Asians in employment decisions. This decision came after the IT company failed to convince a Los Angeles federal judge in September to dismiss the lawsuit, which stemmed from a previous trial that ended with a deadlocked jury.

Also Read | Cognizant to sell 20-year-old Chennai headquarters for ₹800 crore: Report

The case originated from a lawsuit filed by three employees who identified as “Caucasian.” They claimed that Cognizant preferentially hired “visa-ready” people from India while terminating employees who had been “benched” with no work for five weeks. The plaintiffs argued that these workers replaced them in US projects and assignments.

Cognizant expressed disappointment with the verdict and announced plans to appeal against the order.

Also Read | Cognizant files lawsuit against Infosys over trade secrets; Infy refutes claim

“We provide equal employment opportunities for all employees and have built a diverse and inclusive workplace that promotes a culture of belonging in which all employees feel valued, are engaged and have the opportunity to develop and succeed,” Cognizant spokesperson Jeff DeMarrais said in a statement.

H1-B visa

In July, Bloomberg reported that the New Jersey-based company was among several outsourcing firms exploiting loopholes in the H1-B visa lottery system. The company maintained that it is fully compliant with US laws on the H1-B visa process and has increased its US hiring while reducing its dependence on the H1-B programme.

Citing Citizenship and Immigration Services, Bloomberg reported that Cognizant had the highest number of H-1B visas of any US employer from 2013 to 2019.

Also Read | US responds to Indian Americans claim ‘Biden not putting much effort to…’

The case is Palmer v Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp, 17-cv-06848, US District Court, Central District of California (Los Angeles).

Cognizant posted a 22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the June quarter, totalling $566 million.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsCognizant faces legal setback: US court finds company discriminated towards non-Indian workers

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.70
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.6 (-2.8%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    277.05
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    9.7 (3.63%)

    Wipro share price

    523.15
    01:05 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -8.25 (-1.55%)

    Tata Motors share price

    914.00
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -14.1 (-1.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,472.20
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    976.35 (7.23%)

    Trent share price

    7,904.30
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    454.85 (6.11%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,534.40
    01:05 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    48.1 (3.24%)

    Coforge share price

    7,277.00
    01:05 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    68.85 (0.96%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    217.65
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -11.15 (-4.87%)

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,340.60
    01:05 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -40.3 (-2.92%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.70
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.6 (-2.8%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    954.95
    01:02 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -27 (-2.75%)
    More from Top Losers

    One 97 Communications share price

    714.00
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    62.4 (9.58%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    581.95
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    40.15 (7.41%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,472.20
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    976.35 (7.23%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    999.40
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    66.5 (7.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.