Business News/ Companies / News/  US Court orders TCS to pay $194 million penalty for misappropriation of trade secrets in case filed by DXC Technology
US Court orders TCS to pay $194 million penalty for misappropriation of trade secrets in case filed by DXC Technology

Shivangini

  • The lawsuit was initiated by Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), now known as DXC Technology Company (DXC), accusing TCS of misappropriating its trade secrets.

India's leading IT services exporter, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), announced on Friday, June 14, that it has received an adverse judgment from the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division.

"...we hereby inform you that the Company has received an adverse judgement passed by United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division," the company stated in a stock exchange filing.

