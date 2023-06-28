US Court rejects Apple's bid to end lawsuit over CEO Tim Cook's 2018 China sales remark2 min read 28 Jun 2023, 07:43 AM IST
A U.S. judge has rejected Apple's bid to throw out a class-action lawsuit that accused Chief Executive Tim Cook of defrauding shareholders by concealing falling demand for iPhones in China.
