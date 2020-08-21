US court upholds $140 mn compensation to Epic Systems in lawsuit against TCS

In May 2020, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued a warning to TCS for not adequately disclosing the damages in the 2016 Epic Systems' case to investors. In the financial results declared on 18 April, 2016, ₹6,227.03 crore, or $940 million, was shown as damages awarded by the Jury verdict, as part of contingent liabilities (under 'Notes to Accounts'). In a related disclosure dated 1 October, 2017, TCS had mentioned that the court significantly reduced the compensatory and punitive damages to $420 million.