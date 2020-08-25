US court upholds Apple’s Fortnite ban, stays retaliation against Unreal Engine

The judge, Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, though said that the ban on Fortnite was Epic’s own doing. “Your client created the situation. Your client doesn't come to this court with clean hands. Epic made a strategically and calculated move to breach, and decided to breach right before a new season. So in my view, you cannot have irreparable harm when you create a harm yourself. All Epic has to do is take it back to the status quo and no one suffers any harm. And you can have a trial date in the spring. Flip the switch to the way it was 3 August and return everybody back to where they were," the court said in its ruling.